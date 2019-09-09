Agong: Do not play up sensitive issues

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah gives his address at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur September 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today reminded all Malaysians not to play up sensitive issues in the interests of any party.

His Majesty said that every citizen has been promised rights and freedoms in accordance with the Federal Constitution, but that freedom must not go beyond the values that are fundamental to national unity.

“So as in politics. There must be a line and limit that should not be crossed. If political polemics were left prolonged, sooner or later it will start taking its toll on the people.

“Believe me, the unity, peace and harmony that have been built over these 62 years, if we ever lost it, will be very difficult to get back. My advice is, let bygones be bygones, forgive and forget past disputes so that the broken relationship can be fixed and restored,” His Majesty said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this when gracing the investiture ceremony of federal awards and honours held in conjunction with the official birthday of Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara here.

His Majesty also lauded all efforts taken by the government in facing the increasingly challenging economic and geopolitical environment and welcomed various other measures to be taken by the government to strengthen the country’s economy and finances, while addressing the cost of living and eradicating poverty.

“In this regard, the government should always strive to also improve the services provided to the people.

“I hope that those in need, such as the poor, the persons with disabilities and the B40 group be given equal attention and assistance so that they are not left out of the mainstream development,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

Apart from that, the development and practice of good and noble values in every aspect of life should also be the responsibility of the government and all Malaysians, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said.

In an effort to build a society of integrity, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the younger generation needs to be equipped with knowledge and developed with a strong sense of identity.

As such, the King called for programmes that could inculcate good and noble values, develop a strong sense of identity and spirit of patriotism, be organised nationwide,

“Through this approach, I am confident that we can build a society of integrity and a nation with a strong sense of identity and patriotism,” His Majesty said.

At the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed gratitude to the Malay rulers for their trust and support for His Majesty as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

His Majesty also expressed thanks to the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, members of Cabinet, civil servants and security forces personnel who had been loyal in discharging their duties, and to the staff of Istana Negara for the services rendered to His Majesty in performing his duties as the Head of State. — Bernama