University staff member dies during climbing expedition

IPOH, Aug 31 — A 52-year-old administrative assistant with Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) Kuala Kangsar died yesterday while on a National Day climbing expedition up Gunung Yong Belar near Gua Musang, Kelantan.

Rosli Kamaruddin, known to be an active mountaineer, was among a team of 20 climbers from USAS led by vice-chancellor Prof Tan Sri Nordin Kardi, who began their ascent at 8 am yesterday and were scheduled to reach the mountain peak today.

Rosli, who had been with the university since 2009 and was actively involved in humanitarian missions and other community service activities, had breathing difficulties during the climb, said Cameron Highlands Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Hilmi Kashfi Mat Zali in a statement.

He said a team of 16 firemen from the station and the Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station had been deployed to the scene to help transport the victim’s body from the mountain to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun for an autopsy.

USAS Development and Security Department senior manager Amiruden Mohamed Sharif extended the university’s condolences to Rosli’s family, adding that USAS was saddened by the loss of a pleasant and well-known colleague.

Rosli leaves behind his wife Sharifah Bee Mohamad Hussin, 50, and three daughters aged 17 to 19. — Bernama