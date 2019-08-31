Permaisuri Agong holds cooking demo for Musang King durian fritters

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah conducting a cooking demonstration for Musang King durian fritters in conjunction with the 2019 Royal Putrajaya Floria in the Botanical Garden in Putrajaya, Aug 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today visited the Putrajaya Floria 2019 festival to conduct a cooking demonstration for Musang King durian fritters.

She was greeted by president of Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim and his wife, Datin Murni Muda.

Tunku Azizah is well-known for her passion for cooking, and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) booth where she held her cooking demonstration was crowded with members of the public eager to see her royal touch.

Completely at ease, she chatted away with the crowd as she cooked, sharing her tips on what to do to cook up the best durian fritters which not only taste good but also looked good.

Once done, she invited members of the crowd to sample her fritters which were made according to her mother’s recipe. — Bernama