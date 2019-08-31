Goldsmith shop robbers flee empty-handed after spotting armed security guard

State CID chief SAC Anuar Othman said in the robbery attempt, a member of the gang entered the premises armed with a pistol. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Aug 31 — A group of robbers fled empty-handed after see the nozzle of a security guard’s shotgun pointed at them in their bungling attempt to rob a goldsmith shop in Jalan Lapangan Terbang, here at 1.30pm yesterday.

State CID chief SAC Anuar Othman said in the robbery attempt, a member of the gang entered the premises armed with a pistol.

“The suspect who was wearing a mask fired four shots at the wall but the security guard who was nearby quickly pointed his shotgun at the suspect.

“The suspect was shocked at the turn of event, ran to a Myvi waiting outside the premises and we believe there were more than two suspects in this case,” he said when met at the location here yesterday.

He said there were no customers during the incident at the shop except two workers and the security guard.

Anuar said on further investigations, police found the Myvi of the suspects abandoned about 500 metres from the goldsmith shop. — Bernama