Transport minister confirms passenger service charge cut

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (centre) speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya August 30, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — The Cabinet has agreed to lower the passenger service charge (PSC) from RM73 to RM50 nationwide, with the exception of those departing from the main terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke who made the announcement here today added that the PSC for travellers to Asean destinations and within Malaysia remains unchanged, at RM35 and RM11 respectively.

He said the new rates are effective October 1, adding that travellers who have paid the RM73 fee in their flight tickets can request a refund on the price difference from their respective airlines.

“We are not reverting to the old rate as this rate is implemented for all airports — in Penang, Kuching, and Langkawi as well. It is not only meant for KLIA2 but for all other airports with international flights in the country.

“This is to help boost our tourism industry,” he told a press conference after his ministry’s monthly assembly this morning.

The PSC is separate from the departure tax, set to kick in from September 1.

*A previous version of this story contained errors which have since been corrected.