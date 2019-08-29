MOF Inc, Kesas extend talks on highway takeover to Oct 31

Minister of Finance (Incorporated) (MOF Inc) and Gamuda Bhd’s 70 per cent owned unit, Kesas Holdings, have agreed to extend the cut-off date to negotiate and finalise the terms of the definitive agreement on the takeover of highway concessions to October 31 from August 30. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Minister of Finance (Incorporated) (MOF Inc) and Gamuda Bhd’s 70 per cent owned unit, Kesas Holdings, have agreed to extend the cut-off date to negotiate and finalise the terms of the definitive agreement on the takeover of highway concessions to October 31 from August 30.

The group’s associated companies, as well as its joint venture company and MOF Inc have also agreed to extend the negotiations.

“All other terms contained in the offers shall continue to be in full force and effect,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

In June, Gamuda accepted a proposed offer by MOF Inc to purchase all of its equity stake in four companies.

The companies are Kesas Sdn Bhd, Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Sdn Bhd (Sprint), Lingkaran Trans Kota Sdn Bhd (Litrak) and Syarikat Mengurus Air Banjir dan Terowong Sdn Bhd (Smart).

The government has made a RM6.2 billion bid to take over the four concessions. — Bernama