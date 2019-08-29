MetMalaysia: Storm Podul expected to hit Sabah waters

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on Storm Podul, expected to hit Sabah waters.

MetMalaysia in a statement issued this morning, said the tropical storm was moving west of Sabah at a maximum speed of up to 83km per hour.

“Based on observation at 8am this morning, the tropical storm is located about 722km south-east of Hanoi, Vietnam, and approximately 1,305km north-west of Kudat, Sabah.

“It could cause strong winds and turbulent seas over waters off Sabah,” the statement said. — Bernama