Dr Siti Hasmah discharged from hospital after recovering from food poisoning

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali leaving the Prince Court Medical Centre accompanied by hospital staff today. — Picture courtesy of Prime Minister’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali has been discharged from the Prince Court Medical Centre (PCMC), where she was under treatment for food poisoning.

Abdul Muhaimin Mohd Muhayeddin, a spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the matter to reporters today.

“Happy to inform, Honourable Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali has been discharged from PCMC today, at 2pm,” he said via WhatsApp.

Photos of Dr Siti Hasmah leaving the hospital, accompanied by the hospital’s medical staff, were also shared.

A Facebook post about Dr Siti’s admission to the hospital went viral over Facebook two days ago, and a spokesperson from the PMO later confirmed the matter, adding however it was nothing alarming, as she only had mild food poisoning.