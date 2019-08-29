Chief secretary to govt: Civil servant-government synergy remains strong

Chief secretary Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar speaks during the meeting of government officers with the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya April 30, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — The synergy between civil servants and the new government led by Pakatan Harapan remains strong with emphasis on the principle of “I Who Uphold Trust” with allegiance to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, said the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar.

“The ties between the civil servants and the new government are important to ensure that national policies and plans are successfully realised,” he said in his message today in conjunction with his first anniversary as Chief Secretary to the Government.

Ismail said he always stressed that civil servants should ‘do the right thing right at the first time’ in carrying out their duties, and integrity must be given priority to ensure that a project is efficient and cost-effective.

In one year, he said, Malaysia had improved globally as a developing nation.

He said Malaysia’s economy continued to grow with the Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter of 2019 at 4.9 per cent.

Ismail said the plan and implementation of state development plans under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) and 12MP will continue to be the catalysts of national growth especially in providing job opportunities to the people.

The introduction of programmes like the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 and the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 would hopefully continue to spearhead domestic economic growth for the country, he said.

“With this, the title of ‘Tiger of Asia’ will be Malaysia’s,” he said.

Ismail said joint prosperity could also be jointly implemented to ensure that the country’s wealth is shared more comprehensively, increasing the people’s income and bridging the economic gap, regardless of class and race.

“My hope is that all Malaysians will continue to support civil servants to do an excellent job. To civil servants, carry out the trust that has been given to you responsibly, fairly and justly,” he said. — Bernama