You want to reconcile but you have not made your move, Zuraida tells Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has yet to meet with key party leaders in an effort to reconcile with them, amid their absence at some party meetings.

Malaysiakini reported vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin as saying the request for reconciliation has been sent out, but has yet to be entertained.

“We have sent three letters to the president’s office,” she told reporters after officiating an event at the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

Zuraida said Anwar responded to the first letter by saying he was going on a pilgrimage to Mecca.

“We then sent a second letter and a third last Monday, to ask for a meeting between the president and certain central leadership council members who were elected in the party election,” she added.

The PKR leaders, including Zuraida, are aligned to deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction, and have not attended the meetings following the gulf in difference between Anwar and Azmin.

Separately, she said Kapar PKR members who wanted to lodge police reports against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his use of the word “pariah” can do so.

“I think we are open if anyone wants to lodge reports. Anyone who wants to lodge reports, they can do so,” Zuraida said, adding that whether the report has any basis is another matter.

Dr Mahathir courted controversy when he said Malaysia does not want to treat Australian multinational company Lynas like a pariah, as this could shake investor confidence.

The term, a Tamil word to refer to caste untouchables, is considered to be antiquated and offensive. Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin later explained that the prime minister did not use the word to offend the Indian community, and instead meant it in a different context.