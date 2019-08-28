Why was Johor Chinese schools organisation deregistered? Legality issues, not khat

Copies of the Johor Chinese School Managers and Teachers Association deregisration were also sent to the association’s chairman Tan Tai Kim, who is also Dong Zong’s chairperson. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Aug 28 — The Johor Chinese School Managers and Teachers Association has been deregistered, following an order from the Registry of Societies (RoS).

It was learnt that the deregistration of the Johor chapter of the association, which is a member of Dong Zong and also part of the United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia, was due to internal problems related to its legality and members charter.

The revocation order on the association, made available to Malay Mail, was issued by the Johor RoS and addressed to the association’s secretary Lim Cheng Hock. Copies were also sent to the association’s chairman Tan Tai Kim, who is also Dong Zong’s chairperson, its treasurer Yu Chin Yan and also the Johor Baru Insolvency Department’s director.

The order was dated August 8 and was signed by Yap Chu Sean, representing RoS.

The order stipulated that the RoS had on January 15 issued a statement that it will act to deregister the Johor Chinese School Managers and Teachers Association unless they received a satisfactory explanation.

The RoS also said that the deregistration order was issued on August 8 as it did not receive a satisfactory explanation after 30 days from January 15 date.

The order made it clear that Johor Chinese School Managers and Teachers Association had been in breach of Section 41 of the Societies Act 1966 concerning being an unlawful society upon the deregistration.

It also stated Section 42 of the Societies Act 1966 that touched on penalties on office-bearers of an unlawful society.

However, the order said that any representative of the association can appeal within 30 days from the date of the deregistration order.

In a statement to the Chinese media yesterday, former Johor Chinese School Managers and Teachers Association deputy chairman Seow King Cheong said the deregistration had nothing to do with the recent khat issue.

He said the deregistration took place because Tan did not solve the members’ legality and charter for the past two years.

“I have repeatedly issued a complaint in the past, and I also advised Tan to hold an extraordinary general meeting to elect representatives and amend the articles of association.

“However, despite being served the deregister order, Tan said that he would actively deal with the problems and appeals.

“This shows that he has already understood the seriousness of the incident and chose not to listen to the advice before,” said Seow.

Malay Mail contacted Seow who had confirmed that he had issued an earlier statement to the Chinese media touching on the issue.

However, he declined to speak further on the matter when pressed.