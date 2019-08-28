MACC: Perak elected reps must submit asset declaration form to speaker

Perak state elected representatives will have to submit their asset declaration forms to the state legislative assembly speaker with a copy attached to the MACC. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Aug 28 — Perak state elected representatives will have to submit their asset declaration forms to the state legislative assembly speaker with a copy attached to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC Deputy Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil said although there were no specific laws on how the (asset declaration) forms should be submitted, the ethics code used at parliamentary level, which is to hand it over to the Parliament Speaker, would be applicable.

“In terms of implementation, whether at Federal or State level, a copy has to be given to the MACC, as long as we have a copy, there is no problem. Whether they (elected representatives) want to submit it directly to us, it is no issue.

“However, from what I know and from what I have read, it has to be given to the Speaker first, so by right, he (Saarani) has to comply to the decision made as they (state assemblymen) were the ones that came to that decision,” he told reporters after attending a Perak State Assembly workshop on reforms here today.

Shamshun Baharin was commenting on Perak Opposition leader, Datuk Saarani Mohamad’s statement before this that all 28 Opposition assemblymen would only declare their assets to the MACC and not to the state speaker.

Saarani said this was because the state speaker does not have executive power and the order was against the doctrine of separation of powers.

On July 23, the Perak assembly created history when it became the first state to approve a motion to compel all assemblymen and their immediate family to declare their respective assets.

Meanwhile, Perak speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham said the decision to submit the asset declaration form to to the state speaker was final and all assemblymen have to abide by it.

“There will be chaos if laws are not abided. We have contempt (of assembly) laws, and decisions made and approved in the assembly is law and this they (opposition elected representatives) are aware.

Ngeh reminded the lawmakers that any assemblyman that failed to submit their (asset declaration form) will have action taken against them according to the Statutory Declarations Act 1960, besides being referred to the Perak State Assembly Committee on Rights and Freedom for further action. — Bernama