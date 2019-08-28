IGP: Attempt to destabilise ruling coalition after govt change ‘normal’

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador issued a warning last week, saying that anyone found to be playing on racial sentiments and inciting religious sensitivities will be arrested without warning. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said today attempts to weaken the winning party in a general election were normal, adding that such situation was expected when there was a change in government.

Abdul Hamid also cautioned against twisting his remark, after he was asked to clarify a statement he made during an interview with Hong Kong-based press South China Morning Post recently.

“I am not accusing anyone, but I said it is normal for things like that to happen,” he was quoted saying by local English daily The Star.

“When there’s a change of government, the deposed party will try to weaken the one which won (the election).

“That’s all, it’s as simple as that. Don’t twist it,” he added, referring to his remark.

Yesterday, Abdul Hamid was quoted accusing Opposition parties for attempting to destabilise the Pakatan Harapan government, amid a rise in as racial and religious tensions in Malaysia.

The top cop also issued a warning last week, saying that anyone found to be playing on racial sentiments and inciting religious sensitivities will be arrested without warning.

In the same article, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s media advisor Datuk A. Kadir Jasin also said there is a decisive need for the authorities to act against those who misuse social media, such as arresting individuals for inflammatory posts online and closing down sites.

He warned of the situation taking a “dangerous” turn should it remained unchecked, and echoed Abdul Hamid’s sentiments by fingering the Opposition parties of exploiting such issues to garner Malay-Muslim support.

Dr Mahathir’s administration has faced considerable erosion in support from Malay voters, who are both upset and uncertain about the perceived lack of defending Islam and Malay rights from the Pakatan government, while having to deal with debt from the previous BN government and an economic slowdown.