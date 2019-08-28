Dr M: Govt has budget for school free-breakfast programme

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad answering a question by a Malaysian media personnel during a press conference before ending his official three-day visit to Hanoi Vietnam August 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

HANOI, Aug 28 — The Malaysian government has the budget for the Free Breakfast Programme to be implemented in Malaysian schools next year, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said here today.

The visiting Malaysian prime minister said the government can use the consolidated fund from the various ministries and agencies to implement the programme that will benefit pupils in government and government-aided primary schools.

Asked whether the government may use part of the soda tax revenue to fund the programme, Dr Mahathir said all proposals will be looked into.

“All taxes collected will be distributed to the ministries and agencies according to need. If there is a need for an additional allocation, we will consider; if we can afford it, we will provide it (the allocation).

“But we must remember that the previous government left behind much debt and the present government has to repay (these debts),” he told Malaysian journalists after concluding his three-day official visit to Vietnam. — Bernama

