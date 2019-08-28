Almost 3,000 unapproved copies of the Quran, muqaddam seized in Kedah

A total of 2,996 copies of the Quran and muqaddam (recital guide) worth RM65,382 were seized by the Enforcement and Control Division of the Home Ministry (MOHA) in Kedah through several operations held from January to July. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 28 — A total of 2,996 copies of the Quran and muqaddam (recital guide) worth RM65,382 were seized by the Enforcement and Control Division of the Home Ministry (MOHA) in Kedah through several operations held from January to July.

Its director, Zaki Mohamed, said the seizures were carried out at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) and bookshops as well as roadside premises.

“Of those we seized, only a few were from the Post Office, the Quran and the muqaddam were seized after they were found to be written in Romanised script, including some that were not printed according to the Uthmani script as used in this country.

“All the copies were found to be without the approval of the Quran Printing, Control and Licensing Board (LPPPQ), so we hope Muslims in Malaysia are more careful when purchasing a copy of the Quran and ensure that there is a stamp of approval from MOHA,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama