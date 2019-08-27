Trio nabbed for attack on lorry driver, attendant in Kulai

Police are still probing the motive of the attack that was said to have stemmed from a traffic misunderstanding. — AFP pic

KULAI, Aug 27 — Police arrested three men today, believed to have been involved in an attack on a lorry driver and his attendant, after the trio surrendered at the Kulai district police headquarters here yesterday.

The three suspects, aged between 29 and 33, were wanted in connection with attacking their victims and causing serious injury along Jalan Sedenak-Kulai at 2am on August 24.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow said the first suspect, aged 33, was detained outside the district police headquarters premises at 4pm, while two others, aged 29 and 30, were arrested at the same location at about 8.40pm on the same day.

He said initial investigations revealed that the three men had damaged the lorry and also injured the driver as well as his attendant.

“The arrest was the result of the police report made by the lorry driver who was injured after being attacked by four men using a machete,” said Tok in a statement.

During the attack, Tok said both victims suffered injuries to their faces, shoulders and arms after they were set upon by the suspects.

He added that the suspects had also damaged the lorry’s front windscreen and side windows during the incident.

It was learnt that police are still probing the motive of the attack that was said to have stemmed from a traffic misunderstanding.

Tok said the suspects have been remanded to assist investigations under Sections 324 of the Penal Code for assault and Section 427 of the same code for causing damage through an act of mischief.