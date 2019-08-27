Seven students, one activist arrested during protest at Kelana Jaya college

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the eight were arrested after they ignored police orders to disperse at about 5pm. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Seven students and an activist were arrested at a protest in front of their college in Ara Damansara, Kelana Jaya, here yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the eight, aged between 20 and 26, were arrested after they ignored police orders to disperse at about 5pm.

“The gathering involved about 50 individuals led by an activist from a political party who are unhappy with the college for expelling two students who could not pay their course fees.

“Following that we arrested seven students including a woman and an activist for obstructing public servants in discharge of their public functions,” he told Bernama today.

They were taken to the Kelana Jaya police station for investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code. — Bernama