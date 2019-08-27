IRB denies tabling White Paper on tax contribution based on race, ethnicity

In a statement today, IRB said the agency’s standard operating procedure (SOP) did not allow taxpayer information and contribution to be recorded based on race and ethnicity. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today denied tabling in Parliament a White Paper on tax contribution based on the racial and ethnic composition of the Malaysian taxpayers, which has gone viral on social media.

In a statement today, IRB said the agency’s standard operating procedure (SOP) did not allow taxpayer information and contribution to be recorded based on race and ethnicity.

“Hence, the IRB would like to stress that the data, which has gone viral on social media, is not true and does not come from IRB sources,” it said.

The statement was issued after the agency detected the dissemination of false information about the alleged tabling of a White Paper titled “Siapa kata bangsa Cina & India banyak bayar cukai dekat kerajaan?” (Who says the Chinese and Indians pay more tax to the government?) by the IRB in Parliament.

According to the statement, taxpayer information and data recorded in the IRB system were categorised according to the tax components, namely individual tax, company, stamp duty, withholding tax, real property gain tax, cooperatives, other taxes and petroleum.

“Therefore, the IRN would like to advise the public again not to spread false and unverified information so as to avoid confusion and misunderstanding,” the statement said.

Taxpayer information and data according to the components can be checked at the IRB’s official portal at www.hasil.gov.my (IRB Annual Report) and in the Finance Ministry’s media statement at this link.

For more information, please call Hasil Care Line at 1800-88-5436. — Bernama