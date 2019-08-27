Pasir Gudang primary schools students given week off next month during UPSR exams

A teacher from SK Pasir Gudang 4 helps a student put on a face mask in Pasir Gudang, Johor June 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

PASIR GUDANG, Aug 27 — A total of 11,256 primary school pupils from Years One to Five at 12 schools within the Pasir Gudang air pollution hotspot area will be put on holiday throughout the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination period next month.

Pasir Gudang district education officer Jasni Omar said the initiative was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure no unwanted incidents occurred during that time.

He said the 12 schools were identified as among hotspots involved in the industrial district’s recent air pollution incident in June.

“During this time, there will be only Year Six pupils or UPSR examination candidates attending school while the other pupils will be put on holiday.

“This initiative will enable the control process to be more effective and focused,” said Jasni after the launch of the Safety Awareness Campaign in Pasir Gudang at SK Taman Megah Ria here today.

Present to officiate the event was Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim.

Jasni said the district education office also recommends that the UPSR examination be conducted in the lower-floor classes usually used by lower primary pupils.

He said the district education office has also received assurances of assistance from other government agencies including the Department of Environment (DoE) and the Health Department.

“These agencies will assist us throughout the preparation for the examination. We also plan a similar initiative during the other examinations such as PT3, the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and also Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM),” added Jasni.

The primary schools involved in the initiative are SK Kopok, SK Tanjung Puteri Resort, SK Taman Scientex, SK Kota Masai, SK Pasir Gudang 4, SK Taman Bukit Dahlia, SK Taman Megah Ria, SK Pasir Putih, SK Taman Rinting 3, SK Pasir Gudang 3 and SK Kota Masai 3.