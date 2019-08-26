MACC: No elements of corruption in KLIA systems disruption

Passengers check in for their flights at KLIA in Sepang August 23, 2019. Malaysia Airports said August 26, 2019 that the network at KLIA was stabilising well after being hit by systems disruption since August 21. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has not received any reports linking the recent systems disruption at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to elements of corruption.

“So far none...however, MACC is prepared to investigate if there are complaints linking the technical glitches to wrongdoings or elements of corruption,” MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said.

She told reporters this after a dialogue with representatives of government-linked companies and the Terengganu hotel industry here today.

Malaysia Airports said today that the network at KLIA was stabilising well after being hit by systems disruption since Wednesday night (August 21).

The disruption had affected key functions such as the WiFi connection, flight information display system, check-in counters and the baggage handling system. — Bernama