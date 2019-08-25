Hannah Yeoh: Love for the Jalur Gemilang needs to be inculcated from young

A young girl waves the Jalur Gemilang during the parade and procession in conjunction with the Merdeka Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2014. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Love and respect for the Jalur Gemilang national flag needs to be inculcated in the community from an early age, said Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Hannah Yeoh.

“This Malaysian flag is the identity of the Malaysian people. So if there is a show of disrespect (that is done to the flag), we should give them a reminder on the importance of the Jalur Gemilang national flag.

“We need to instil this attitude from a young age so that all children know how to honour the Malaysian flag,” she told reporters after officiating the 2019 Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang convoy (KMJG) Independence Day celebration at Taman Rekreasi, Segambut, here today.

Also present was Batu MP P. Pakarakar and Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Information Director Erwin Khairul Ahmad.

Segambut is the 58th destination of the KMJG 2019. The KMJG’s convoy of 62 vehicles including 17 four-wheel drive, 30 high-powered motorcycles and 15 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) motorcycles and 133 participants will travel a total of 6,200 kilometres, in conjunction with the 62nd celebration of Independence Day this year.

Earlier in her speech, Yeoh, who is also Segambut MP, said independence for a country could be jeopardised by internal elements if the unity of the people of various races and religions were not respected.

“All Malaysians are the key pillar in ensuring that Malaysia remains independent. In fact, the independence achieved is through unity of the people in ensuring that Malaysia remains safe from any threat to the country’s sovereignty,” she said. — Bernama