Police release two nabbed in Brickfields rally over khat

Police monitor a rally in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur August 23, 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Two men arrested last night in Brickfields here for demonstrating against khat lessons in vernacular schools have been released on police bail.

City police chief CP Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the duo were released at 1pm today.

“Both were granted bail at 1300 hours after investigations under Section 9(1) PAA 2012 were completed,” he said in a statement this afternoon, citing the Peaceful Assembly Act.

Section 9(1) requires the organiser of a rally to notify the police officer in charge of the police district (OCPD) 10 days before the event is held.

Under Section 9(5) of the same law, a breach of the requirement under Section 9(1) for advance notice to the police is punishable by a maximum fine of RM10,000.

Maszlan previously said the two arrested were an Indian man aged 34 and a Chinese man aged 67.

Local media reported a rally of up to 500 people taking place in Brickfields, nicknamed Little India, about 7pm yesterday.

The Star reported Brickfields acting police chief Supt Arifai Tarawe saying one of the two men arrested was the rally organiser, but added that nothing untoward happened during the demonstration.

Another rally in Brickfields scheduled for today to protest India-born Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik’s presence in Malaysia, among other things, has been cancelled by its organiser Shankar Ganesh after a call from PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Shankar said he was calling off the event as he did not want to “go against the law and order” and did not want the public to be affected as there was no “permits” for the event.

Police said it advised the organisers of both rallies to cancel their events as neither had permits for a public assembly, and added that stern action would be taken against those who disrupt peace and public order.