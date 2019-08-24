Kelantan Bersatu to revive projects in bid to accelerate Tok Bali development

PASIR PUTEH, Aug 24 — Kelantan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will propose two projects to be included in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) aimed at accelerating development in Tok Bali and the surrounding areas, said its president Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor.

He said the projects involved the reconstruction of the MARA Skills Institute (IKM) and the road linking Tok Bali to Jeli.

“Construction of the IKM under 8MP, was suspended after the Barisan Nasional (BN) failed to capture Kelantan.

“I believe it is about time that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government take steps to continue with the project as it had been left hanging for far too long,” he told reporters after presenting appointment letters to 90 Village Community Management Council (MPKK) members for Semerak state constituency here yesterday.

Elaborating he said in the initial plan the IKM was to focus on marine engineering research with the aim to exploit deep sea resources in the country.

He said according to the plan an allocation of about RM200 million and a suitable site were needed to accommodate some 1,500 students at one time.

On the construction of the new Tok Bali-Jeli road as announced by the Kelantan State Action Council (MTNg) chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Kamarudin said he would propose for the route to pass through Cherang Ruku which has become a deserted town.

He said Cherang Ruku, located next to Tok Bali had been neglected following plans to make Tok Bali a new township.

“With the new road it is hoped that Cherang Ruku town would be revived as Tok Bali is being developed,” he added. — Bernama