Firefighters successfully douse forest fire near Legoland theme park in Iskandar Puteri

JOHOR BARU, Aug 24 — A fire that engulfed 2.4 hectares of hilly forest near Legoland theme park and a hotel at Medini, Iskandar Puteri yesterday, was finally put out early this morning.

Larkin Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Ahmad Kamil Zulkiefle said the fire was completely put out at 3.15am today.

“The blaze was brought under control and put out by using the fire breaking technique whereby trenches were dug to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby theme park and hotel,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Kamil said the firefighters were assisted by the emergency response team (ERT) members from the hotel and Legoland theme park.

The cause of fire and estimated losses were still being investigated, he said.

Six firefighters and a fire engine from the Larkin Fire Station were rushed to the scene soon after they were alerted of the fire 4.25pm yesterday. — Bernama