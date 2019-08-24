DPM: Public input needed to ensure govt’s initiatives can stay relevant

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail delivers her speech during the Removing Obstacles to Cervical Screening (ROSE) programme in Kuala Lumpur January 14, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SUNGAI PETANI, Aug 24 — Public input is very much needed to ensure that every initiative implemented by the government can stay relevant and capable of meeting the demands and needs of the people, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said in a bid to develop the country by implementing various initiatives based on the people’s interests, government’s financial capability and implementation feasibility, the government would also need the people’s support to spread the words on those initiatives.

“Hence, I call on everyone to support, spread the words and give their feedback through proper channels so that the information about all government’s initiatives could reach the target groups more effectively.

“But, do not act irresponsibly by spreading false information,” she said at ‘An Evening with Deputy Prime Minister’ programme at the Semeling Jetty here today.

Dr Wan Azizah also called on all members of Village Community Management Council to play their roles as the contact point between the government and the people at the grassroots.

“Play your roles well to help and convey the people’s aspirations to the government and vice versa,” she added. — Bernama