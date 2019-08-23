Two die, four injured in five-vehicle collision in Kulim

ALOR SETAR, Aug 23 — Two were killed while four including two children were injured in a collision involving five vehicles along Jalan Padang Serai heading to Tasek Gelugor, Kulim, earlier today.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operation and rescue), Senior Supt Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the 7.49 am incident involved a Perodua Myvi car, a Nissan lorry and three riders on Yamaha, Modenas and Honda Wave motorcycles respectively.

“Those killed were two motorcyclists while four injured victims including a boy and a girl were taken to the Kepala Batas Hospital, Penang, for treatment.

“Another motorcyclist was not injured and the bodies of two victims were handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement.

Mohamadul Ehsan said 30 officers and personnel from the Kulim Hi-Tech Fire and Rescue Station were involved in the rescue operation. — Bernama