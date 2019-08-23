Man gets two months’ jail for soliciting cop in KL

A. Sri Vinod Lal was charged with offering sex services for only RM50 to a policeman in front of a hotel in Jalan Raja Laut. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Offering sex services to a policeman landed a man in jail for two months.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia also ordered the man, A. Sri Vinod Lal, to serve the jail sentence from the day of his arrest on August 20.

The 31-year-old man, who was not represented, was charged with offering sex services for only RM50 to a policeman in front of a hotel in Jalan Raja Laut here at 8.15pm on August 20, just before he was nabbed.

At the same court, an Indonesian woman, Linda, 36, was fined RM2,000 in default two months, after she pleaded guilty to a charge of offering sex services to another policeman for RM230 at a hotel in Jalan Yew, Pudu, at 1.50pm on August 14.

In mitigation, the woman, represented by lawyer Nik Nur Athira Mat Zaidan, requested for a lighter punishment as she is a single mother and has three children and parents to support in Indonesia.

The accused in both cases were charged under Section 372 (B) of the Penal Code which carries imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or with fine, or with both, upon conviction. — Bernama