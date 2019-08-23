Finance minister: Putrajaya’s additional RM58b borrowings used to pay 1MDB debts, commitments from prev govt

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said unlike the previous government, which has been hiding the 1MDB’s loan payments from the rakyat, the current government is trying to be as transparent as possible by stating the actual fact, including on matters related to financial. — — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The additional government’s borrowing of RM58 billion in the first six months of this year among others are used to pay ongoing commitments made by the previous government, including repayment of debts belonging to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said unlike the previous government, which has been hiding the 1MDB’s loan payments from the rakyat, the current government is trying to be as transparent as possible by stating the actual fact, including on matters related to financial. — Bernama