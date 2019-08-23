Departure levy will start on Sept 1, confirms Anthony Loke

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during the launch of the Mutiara Pass in George Town August 23, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 23 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook confirmed that the departure levy will be collected from outbound travellers from September 1 onwards.

He said the Cabinet had decided to proceed with the levy which will be imposed on travellers going out of the country.

“This is not under my ministry but the Cabinet has recently decided on this,” he told a press conference at the Rapid bus terminal at Weld Quay here.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, last week, said the government would review its decision on the departure levy and the passenger service charge (PSC).

With this recent decision to implement it, travellers flying out of the country will have to pay a levy of between RM8 and RM150.

Those flying on economy class to Asean countries will have to fork out RM20 while those in business and first class will have to fork out RM150.

Those flying to non-Asean countries will have to fork out RM40.

The Dewan Rakyat approved the Departure Levy Bill 2019 in April this year and the rollout was initially planned for June but it was postponed to September.

The PSC was imposed by the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and have been in force since July last year.