Authorities seize nearly 3.7 tonnes of drugs worth RM161m in KL raid

Nearly 3.7 tonnes of ketamine and cocaine worth about US$161 million were seized by authorities during a joint raid by customs and police on August 18. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― Malaysian authorities today said they had seized nearly 3.7 tonnes of ketamine and cocaine worth about US$161 million (RM674 million) in the country's biggest drugs haul to date.

Malaysia is a key transit point for illegal narcotics, with authorities seizing record amounts of crystal methamphetamine in the past year.

About 467kg (0.47 tonnes) of ketamine stored in sacks were found at a shophouse in Puncak Alam, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, during a joint raid by customs and police on August 18, Customs director general Datuk Paddy Abdul Halim told reporters.

The discovery was followed by the arrest and interrogation of suspects who then led the team to another shop, where 3,200kg (3.2 tonnes) of cocaine was found.

The ketamine was believed to have been shipped to Malaysia from Pakistan, while the cocaine originated from Ecuador, Paddy said.

“Initial investigations show that the suspected drugs were meant for export to a third country,” he said.

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about RM676 million, he said.

Authorities detained four Malaysians and nine foreigners during the operation. ― Reuters