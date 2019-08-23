Anwar: PKR Cabinet ministers have done their best, but still room for improvement

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is pictured in Parliament July 10,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PORT DICKSON, Aug 23 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is satisfied with the performance of Cabinet ministers from the party.

They had done their best, he said, adding that there was still room for them to improve.

“What is important is for all of them to improve their capabilities and focus on economic issues as well as issues in their respective ministries,” he said when met by reporters after visiting three ailing villagers in Teluk Kemang here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that he had informed the Cabinet that he planned to make some portfolio changes among his ministers.

Rejecting reports of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, Dr Mahathir said he was thinking of making portfolio exchanges, but he had not done so yet.

Asked if he had given any suggestions to the prime minister on the portfolio changes, Anwar said: “No.”

“I always maintained (my stand) that this is the prerogatives of the prime minister. He does recognise the issues of adequate and fair presentation from all (component) parties.” — Bernama