Zakir Naik to return to Bukit Aman today, this time over defamation complaint against minister

On August 16, Dr Zakir lodged his police report in Shah Alam against Kulasegaran, former ambassador Dennis Ignatius, Penang deputy chief minister II P. Ramasamy, Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees Muniandy and Klang MP Charles Santiago. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― Controversial India-born preacher Dr Zakir Naik will be meeting federal police again this afternoon, his lawyer confirmed.

However, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader said his client will be speaking to the police about his defamation complaint against five people, including Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran.

“Not called. We are going to give statement on Zakir's police report against Kula, Ramasamy, Dennis, Satees, Santiago.

“We chose the date and time to go. Since last Monday not enough time,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today, debunking rumours that the preacher was called for a third round of questioning over his controversial remarks about Indian and Chinese Malaysians.

Akberdin said that his client will be giving his statement on his police report lodged on August 16, as there was not enough time to do so on August 19.

On August 16, Dr Zakir lodged his police report in Shah Alam against Kulasegaran, former ambassador Dennis Ignatius, Penang deputy chief minister II P. Ramasamy, Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees Muniandy and Klang MP Charles Santiago.

He claimed that the five had taken his comments during his August 8 speech in Kota Baru, Kelantan out of context, and said his police report was to enable the launch of an investigation against them under the Penal Code and Sedition Act for allegedly defaming him and for purportedly instigating racial disharmony.

The five have since maintained their comments, including Kulasegaran who said he would face him in the courts and others who said they were ready to assist the police.

The law firm representing Dr Zakir has also sent out letters of demand to the five to demand for an apology and compensation from them over the alleged defamation.

Dr Zakir’s police report and letters of demand came amid criticism against him over his reported controversial remarks about Malaysia’s minority communities.

Police reports against Dr Zakir sparked a police investigation under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, which saw the Malaysian permanent resident questioned by police twice.

Dr Zakir was first questioned for several hours last Friday (August 16), and was questioned for the second time on August 19 for a reported 10 hours before he left Bukit Aman at 1.30am on August 20.

Dr Zakir is wanted in his birth country of India, which has previously requested for his extradition from Malaysia for him to face money-laundering charges in the courts there.