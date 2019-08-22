Police advise public to stay away from Aug 24 rally in Brickfields

Brickfields district acting police chief Supt Arifai Tarawe said a notice on the proposed rally submitted by the organiser to the police was incomplete and did not meet legal requirements. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 —The public is advised against attending the ‘Say No To Zakir Naik, Equal Rights to Indians and Other Races’ rally this Saturday in Brickfields.

Brickfields district acting police chief Supt Arifai Tarawe said a notice on the proposed rally submitted by the organiser to the police was incomplete and did not meet legal requirements.

“The police have received the notice from the organiser, in pursuant to Section 9 (1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 on the intention to hold the rally on August 24 (this Saturday) at 2pm at the Water Fountain Little India, Brickfields.

“However, the notice that was submitted was found to be incomplete and did not meet legal requirements,” he told Bernama here today.

As such, he advised the public against going to the venue to safeguard the comfort and well-being of the local community. — Bernama