Man claims trial to causing grievous hurt to Besut police chief

Mohd Nasli Mohd Nasir was charged with attacking the police chief with a machete in front of a house in Taman Cordoba Residence at Jerteh on August 15. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 22 — A self-employed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi last week.

Mohd Nasli Mohd Nasir, 33, appeared calm when the charge was read out to him before Judge Azman Mustapha.

He was charged with attacking the police chief with a machete in front of a house in Taman Cordoba Residence at Jerteh at about 12.30pm on August 15.

The charge framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and fine or whipping, upon conviction.

Judge Azman later ruled that no decision would be made by him regarding bail or psychiatric referral as the case would be transferred to the Besut Sessions Court.

The court then set September 11 for mention. — Bernama