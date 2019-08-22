HR Ministry: Budget 2020 focus group meeting on Aug 26

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during launch of National Wage Index in Putrajaya February 19, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) in collaboration with Ministry of Finance (MOF) will hold a Budget 2020 Focus Group Meeting on Enhancing Employee Welfare and Employment Opportunities on August 26.

The Ministry of Human Resources in a statement today said that it has invited the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) members representing employers and employees to attend the focus group meeting for their input and feedback on the subject matter.

It was among the matters decided at the eight NLAC meeting that was concluded today.

In the meeting, MOHR also shared that ‘New Collar Jobs’ which is about individuals who have technical, vocational and soft skills which are needed to fulfil industry demands.

“These skills do not require traditional tertiary education but Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) instead,” it said.

In today’s meeting, the ministry also took note of Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) request for the details of the Foreign Workers Integrated Management System (ePPAx) enhanced system to be tabled in the NLAC meeting for deliberation together since the users are stakeholders.

“MTUC welcomes the proposal of the Human Resources Ministry to incorporate the Code of Conduct of Industrial Harmony into the regulations of the Industrial Relation Act,” it said.

Since our first meeting in January, NLAC has deliberated and exchanged ideas on various important issues pertaining to labour and human resources, including the proposed amendments to labour laws, the national human resources policy framework and the code of conduct for industrial harmony.

The ninth NLAC meeting will be held on September 27. — Bernama