Home Ministry: Special committee to fine-tune proposal on Johor Causeway expansion

Vehicles travel along the causeway between Singapore and Malaysia (top) at the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore, May 5, 2015. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 22 — The Special Committee on Congestion at the Johor Causeway has agreed to fine tune the proposal for the causeway to be widened and lengthened to resolve the long-standing issue.

According to a statement from the Home Ministry today, the first meeting of the committee chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday agreed to study the recommendations to build covered pedestrian walkways at the causeway.

Other proposals to be studied include creating a shipping lane and to expand the existing entrance complex, it said.

The statement said that the meeting also decided that the Home Ministry would be the building manager of the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB).

“The meeting also agreed to set up a sub-committee consisting of several ministers and representatives of the Johor government, chaired by the home minister, to follow up and fine-tune the initiatives recommended by the special committee,” it said.

The ministry said several immediate initiatives were considered and recommended to alleviate congestion at BSI and KSAB, among them, approving special provisions and additions to the two entry points.

In addition, the committee is also studying a proposal on a setting up a single border agency.

“Other immediate measures are exempting the policy on filling manpower requirements (hiring of additional staff) and conducting a study to identify the issues, challenges and direction on capacity needs in the future,” it said.

According to the ministry, the paper tabled at the meeting was on issues and challenges on CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine) at BSI and KSAB from the perspective of immigration and customs clearance; and measures that can be taken to reduce congestion at them.

The setting up of the Special Committee on Congestion at the Johor Causeway, which is chaired by prime minister, was approved by the Cabinet on June 20 and the Home Ministry was given the responsibility to host the secretariat while the special task force formed at the Johor state-level for the purpose was dissolved. — Bernama