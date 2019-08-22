HLC: Malaysia, Indonesia to discuss cross-border security issues

The Malindo HLC was co-chaired by MAF chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin (pic) and his Indonesian counterpart National Army (TNI) Chief Admiral Siswi Sukma Adji. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The 15th Malaysia-Indonesia High Level Committee (Malindo HLC) meeting was held today to discuss cross-border security issues in both nations.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) headquarters in a statement said the meeting, a platform to deliberate on issues of mutual interests touched on collaboration in various aspects including operations, intelligence gathering, training, policing and socio-economy.

The Malindo HLC was co-chaired by MAF chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin and his Indonesian counterpart National Army (TNI) Chief Admiral Siswi Sukma Adji.

Both Zulkifli and Siswi emphasised that both countries should work together on a basis of mutual respect and utilise the different types of social interactions for mutual benefits.

The two leaders hoped that with the closer cooperation issues in the field could easily be resolved, thus creating a peaceful border for both Malaysia and Indonesia. — Bernama