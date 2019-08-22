Govt to develop RM170m hybrid solar system in Sabah’s Sugut, Paitan

Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the project will benefit about 2,500 households involving 13,000 residents and is expected to start next year. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BELURAN, Aug 22 — The Rural and Regional Development Ministry today announced that it will be developing a RM170 million hybrid solar power system project in Sugut and Paitan near here.

Its minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the project will benefit about 2,500 households involving 13,000 residents and is expected to start next year.

“Now, the project is in the midst of appointing consultants and will be implemented next year.

“It is expected to be completed by 2022,” she told reporters after handing over of the Paitan Community Centre from the Afat Rahman Foundation to the ministry here today.

In addition, Rina also encouraged the Paitan community to play a bigger role in promoting the small district as one of the attractions for Visit Malaysia Year 2020, as well as to boost the local economy. — Bernama