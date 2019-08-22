Dr Zakir Naik arrives at Bukit Aman for third round of questioning

Dr Zakir Naik arrives at Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Controversial televangelist Dr Zakir Naik has arrived at the Bukit Aman police headquarters for questioning by the police for the third time.

Two vehicles, a grey Toyota Innova and a black Toyota Estima, arrived at the front entrance of the headquarters at 3.39pm, one bearing his lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader and another with Dr Zakir.

Shortly after passing through the gates, Dr Zakir alighted from the Innova. Clad in a white shirt, grey pants and his customary skullcap, the preacher stopped and spoke to several people before boarding the Estima, which then drove on to the headquarters’ second tower.

Dr Zakir faced several hours of questioning for the first time last Friday, and on Monday was questioned for nearly 10 hours before leaving Bukit Aman in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Aberkedin confirmed to Malay Mail earlier today that his client will speak to the police over the defamation complaint lodged against five individuals, including Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran, Klang MP Charles Santiago and Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy.

Last Friday, Dr Zakir lodged the report in Shah Alam against Kulasegaran, Charles, Ramasamy, as well as former ambassador Datuk Dennis Ignatius and Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees Muniandy, for taking his comments from an August 8 speech in Kota Baru, Kelantan, out of context, allegedly defaming him and for purportedly instigating racial disharmony.

