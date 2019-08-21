We are neither anti-Malay nor anti-Islam, says rejuvenated Parti Bumi Kenyalang

PBK president Voon Lee Shan (left) speaks to reporters during a press conference August 21, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 21 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan today rejected claims that the party is anti-Malay, anti-Muslims, and pro-Chinese.

Proving that the party is multi-racial, Voon said its top leaders are made up of a Dayak, Melanau, Malay and a Chinese.

“We are pro-Sarawakian party. We don’t talk about race here, we are a multi-racial party,” he told a press conference he called to reject smearing campaign being spread by political opponents that PBK is anti-Malay and anti-Muslims, but pro-Chinese.

He said the smearing campaign is being spread through social media and Internet over the past few weeks.

He said he needs to explain to the people because it pains him to hear the smearing campaign being waged against the party and its leaders.

“Is it because we are growing too fast that some people want to pull the brake on us?” he asked, adding since he took over as PBK president in a recent party election, more people, including professionals, have become its members.

He added PBK, which has been dormant since its registration in 2013, is now very active after he became its president.

“Some people are now jealous of us because we have been growing very fast,” he claimed.

Voon said PBK is also accused of being sponsored by some political heavyweights from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“I am here to inform the general public that we are not sponsored by any individual or party aligned to PH, GPS or Barisan Nasional as speculated. I am also here to clarity that no crony of PH, GPS or BN is sponsoring our cause,” he said.

Voon said PBK’s only mission at the moment is to seek independence for Sarawak by constitutional means under domestic and international laws.

“In our quest of independence, there is no way PBK will work with PH or any political party from Malaya,” he said, urging its supporters to stay behind the leaders and should not be distracted by any accusation against the party.

Voon also urged Sarawakians to put their trust in PBK in fighting for the state’s rights.

On the state election speculated to be held in the first half of 2021, Voon said PBK will not cooperate with GPS or PH, but will consider if it will form an alliance with local opposition parties at a later date.

He said PBK at the moment is also not able to work with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), led by former state Minister of International Trade and e-Commerce Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

“PSB is a local party, but we are unsure which direction this party will be heading to at the moment. It has been speculated that PSB is more interested to help PH to get rid of GPS.

“It is also our desire that we will not wish to see PH to form the next state government. Sarawak DAP and PKR are a let-down to Sarawak and they are not able to help preserve Sarawak’s rights. They are here to help Malaya’s colonialism and imperialism,” he claimed.