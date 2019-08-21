Sarawak reporters collect donation to ease burden of Utusan colleagues

Some media practitioners putting cash donation inside a box to help their colleagues from Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo who are facing hard times, August 21, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Journalists Association of Kuching Division

KUCHING, Aug 21 — Media practitioners from the state are passing hats around to collect donations to help reporters and photographers from Utusan Malaysia and its sister paper Kosmo to ease their financial burdens.

Federation of Sarawak Journalists Associations (FSJA) president Jacqueline David Impi said any amount of donations is acceptable.

“It is from your heart and we hope that our little contributions could help to relieve the financial burdens of the reporters and photographers from the two dailies.

“It may not be big but at least something from us in Sarawak and to tell you that we care,” she said.

All funds received will be channelled to National Union Journalists (NUJ).

“I believe there is always the little light at the end of the tunnel. To all of my comrades affected, you are family to us, when you are affected, we feel the same,” she added.

The Sarawak media associations involved in the donation drives, apart from FSJA, are Journalists Association of Kuching Division, Sarawak Press Photographer Associations (SPPA) and Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) of the Chief Minister’s Office.