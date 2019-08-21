PKR: No action against Selangor MB, Perak chief over attacks against party leaders

PKR discipline bureau chief Datuk Ahmad Kassim speaks during a press conference at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya August 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, August 21 — PKR disciplinary bureau will not take any action against Selangor Mentri Besar Amiruddin Shari and the party’s Perak state chief Farhash Wafa Salvadore Rizal Mubarak over their statements criticising party leaders recently.

The party’s disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kasim told a press conference today that he has received the replies from both Amiruddin and Farhash over their actions and have accepted their statements.

“After sending a show-cause letter to them we have received both their replies. I have tabled their responses to the party’s political bureau today and the bureau have accepted their explanation.

“Selangor Mentri Besar Amiruddin showed respect towards the party’s leadership and said he does not wish for this issue to drag on. He explained that what he said earlier at the Mentri Besar’s residence was his personal opinion and it is accepted by the political bureau.

“Farhash apologised for his statement and said he will not repeat his mistakes,” said Ahmad.

Farhash, who is also party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary, had made public accusations against deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali over the sex video scandal that went viral a few months ago.

Amiruddin, on the other hand, had implied that there were individuals in the party leadership who were behind the leaked video which had implicated Azmin.

When asked on whether or not the party’s disciplinary board will take action against Azmin for his continuous absence from the politburo meetings, Ahmad said the matter is beyond his purview.

Azmin has been missing in action from party meetings recently and did not attend today’s meeting either.