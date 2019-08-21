Balakong assemblyman’s aide receives envelope containing sharp weapon

Kajang District Police Chief, ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said police received a report from a 42-year-old man at 5.15pm yesterday that he had received an envelope addressed to his house in Kajang. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The political aide to the Balakong State Assemblyman has received a threat through an envelope containing a sharp weapon from an unknown individual believed to be linked to the anti-Jawi campaign.

Kajang District Police Chief, ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said police received a report from a 42-year-old man at 5.15pm yesterday that he had received an envelope addressed to his house in Kajang.

He said the assemblyman’s aide was uncertain of nor knew the individual who had sent the letter as he had never received any threat previously.

“However, police were investigating under Section 507 of the Penal Code as a criminal intimidation had been committed.

“Members of the public who had any information on the case could channel such information to the nearest police station or contact directly the Investigating Officer for the case, namely Insp Md Fahrul Afifi at telephone number 014-3700870,” he said when contacted.

Ahmad Dzaffir reminded the public against making any speculation or statement that could hamper police investigation on the case.

“I call on the community to refrain from making any statement that could affect harmony, cause disunity and enmity with negative intention,” he added. — Bernama