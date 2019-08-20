Woman jailed for two months after making death threats while brandishing knife in Sentul

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia handed down the sentence to Anitabaidura Jaafar, after she pleaded guilty to committing the offence. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — A woman “earned herself” two months behind bars for threatening another with the words “saya akan bunuh kau” (I will kill you) while holding a knife, at an apartment complex in Jalan Sentul here on August 16.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia handed down the sentence to Anitabaidura Jaafar, 46, after she pleaded guilty to committing the offence.

The age of the other woman was 24 and the incident happened at 5.45pm on that day.

The accused, who did not plead for a lighter sentence, was liable to be jailed up to two years or fined or both.

The motive was not stated in the charge sheet.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama