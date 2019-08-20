Utusan employees to get part of their salaries banked in tonight

Utusan Malaysia workers protest over unpaid salaries in front of Utusan headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Employees of Utusan Malaysia will get a portion of their salaries by tonight.

According to a statement from Mohd Nazlan Osman, general manager for its human resources department, all employees will get RM2,000 banked into their personal accounts.

“We refer to the memorandum on August 6 regarding late payment of salaries.

“Based on the current financial situation, the company has decided to pay an advance in salaries amounting to RM2,000 that will be credited to staff accounts by tonight at the latest.

“This amount will be deducted from the salaries that are currently in arrears.

“We hope with this advance it will help alleviate some of the financial difficulties that our staff are currently facing,” said Nazlan in the statement.

Utusan Malaysia is shutting down after 80 years. It has been plagued by financial difficulties for many years and with the fall of the Barisan Nasional government, the paper has lost its main contributor.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said yesterday through social media that he is unable to help it as Umno’s bank accounts have been frozen.