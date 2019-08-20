Police: 34 arrested in Johor between 2015 and 2018 for terror activities

Boys recite the Quran at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam May 22, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Aug 20 — A total of 34 individuals were arrested in Johor between 2015 and 2018 for suspected involvement in terror activities, said state deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din.

He said the suspects comprised locals and foreigners but none was a civil servant.

“Based on the information I have, it was more about ideology, fanatical beliefs on certain causes or leaders.

“But with our capability, especially the Special Branch, we have nipped these threats and arrested those involved before they could implement their agenda,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after the monthly assembly at the Johor police contingent headquarters and the handing over of duties from him to the new Johor deputy police chief Datuk Shafie Ismail.

Mohd Kamarudin said police would continue to monitor the situation and use the intelligence obtained from various quarters to combat terror threats.

In his speech, he reminded police personnel not to be influenced by radical beliefs or teachings.

He said that in Johor deviant teachings like Shia and Hizbut Tahrir Malaysia (HTM) were being spread through various activities like demonstrations, protests, public discussions and seminars.

Mohd Kamarudin also said police would strive to further bring down the crime index in the state, especially in view of Visit Johor Year and the Malaysia Games next year. — Bernama