Man injured in Penang gas explosion dies

The explosion is believed to have happened when the victim lit a cigarette. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 20 — After three days fighting for his life, Lee Kok Eang, 62, who was badly burnt in a cooking gas explosion incident at his 20th floor unit at the Green Garden Apartments, Jalan Paya Terubong here on Thursday, died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Penang Hospital at 2.30am today.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang confirmed that Lee had succumbed to his injuries.

In the 8am incident, the explosion, believed to have happened when Lee lit a cigarette, blew out the walls in two bedrooms, living room and another separating a neighbouring unit.

The windows of several nearby units were also shattered.

Lee’s son Chye Soon, 38, his seven-month pregnant wife and their four-year-old son, who also lived there, were unhurt.

Chye Soon, when met at the hospital’s mortuary, said doctors had told the family that the chances of his father surviving 80 per cent burns were very slim.

“The burns coupled with the age factor and the fact that he was not physically very strong took its toll on him. We accept what has happened, at least he did not have to go through prolonged suffering,” he said.

The car salesman said his family was temporarily staying at his mother-in-law’s house which is located nearby pending repairs to his home.

He added that he would appreciate help to speed up the repairs.

The Fire and Rescue Department has declared that there is no structural damage and that the unit is safe for occupation. — Bernama