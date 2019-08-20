Five men nabbed for smashing 18 cars during two-hour vandalism spree in Perak

Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said the suspects committed the acts randomly without targeting any cars in particular. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LUMUT, Aug 20 — Five men have been arrested for going on a smashing spree by breaking the windscreens of 18 cars in several housing estates in Ayer Tawar here.

Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said the suspects, aged between 18 and 24, were rounded up in a special operation at 2.30am today.

On Saturday, a group of men went around housing estates and hurled stones at cars parked outside houses between 2am and 4am, he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here.

“They all admitted to vandalising 18 cars in these housing estates in Ayer Tawar.

“They did it randomly without targeting any cars in particular. In fact, nothing was taken from the cars which were vandalised,” he said.

Police have yet to establish their motive.

Muhammad Hanif said among the places hit by the group are Taman Matahari, Taman Ambika, Taman Kenari, Taman Desar Ayer Baru, Taman Ayer Tawar, Klinik Ayer Tawar and Jalan Ling Sing Hang.

The suspects are all unemployed and do not have any criminal records, he said.

Their urine tests also turned up negative for drugs.

“We seized three motorcycles believed to have been used by the suspects for committing their acts of vandalism,” he said.

Muhammad Hanif said the suspects have been remanded for two days for investigation under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and causing damage to property. — Bernama