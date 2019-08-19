Shafie trusts Sabah federal ministers have performed well

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaking to reporters after chairing a ministry-level meeting on the management of the remains of Malaysian victims of the Flight MH17 tragedy, August 8, 2014. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 19 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal believes that Sabah ministers in the federal government have performed well for the good of the country, including the interests of Sabah.

However, he said it was normal that they would highlight issues that were relevant and of concern to Sabah and their constituencies during cabinet meetings.

“I believe they have raised issues for the good of the country as a whole. Of course, for the interests of Sabah as well.

“We have a different platform where we raise issues concerning the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), at which we frequently meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he told the media after launching a National Day celebration held by Sutera Harbour Resort here today.

Mohd Shafie declined to comment further on the progress of MA63 as the meeting is ongoing, but hoped the outcome would be announced during the coming National Day celebration. — Bernama