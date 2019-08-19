Former Health Ministry deputy D-G Dr Jeyaindran dies at 64

IPOH, Aug 19 — Former Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Datuk Seri Dr. Jeyaindran Sinnadurai died this morning.

The Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) senior consultant physician had served in the Health Ministry for 38 years.

Dr Jeyaindran was said to have collapsed at his home in Kampung Datuk Keramat before being rushed to HKL, where he died at about 2am.

Health Ministry Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who made the announcement via a statement, described Dr. Jeyaindran as a great friend and mentor.

“On behalf of friends, colleagues and staff from the Health Ministry, we are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden unexpected loss of Dr Jeyaindran Sinnadurai early this morning. Our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“The late Dr Jeyaindran retired on 31 May 2018 after 38 years of exceptional service in the Ministry of Health, including among others as the Deputy Director-General of Health (Medical) from March 2013 to May 2018 and senior consultant physician in Hospital Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends in this time of sorrow. He was a great friend and teacher to many and will be sorely missed,” he further added.

Dr Noor Hisham did not state what the retired senior civil servant died of, with funeral details still unknown.

Dr Jeyaindran served as the Health Ministry’s deputy director-general from 2013 to 2018, when, under his stewardship, Malaysia’s houseman training programme was the only one in the world recognised by the General Medical Council of the United Kingdom.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dr Jeyaindran was believed to have retired on May 31 last year.

In HKL, Dr Jeyaindran specialised in respiratory medicine, cardiology, health management, and patient safety.

He previously headed the department of medicine there from 2004 to 2013.

In 2015, Dr Jeyaindran led a team of specialists treating Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who was then serving his prison sentence at Hospital Sungai Buloh.